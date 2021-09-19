'Govt striving to improve living standard of masses'

FAISALABAD, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The incumbent government was striving hard to raise the living standard of masses by providing all basic amenities of life.

This was stated by Member National Assembly Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghuman while inaugurating gas supply scheme in Chak 38-GB and Chak 40-GB in his constituency here on Sunday.

He said the government had set its priorities to utilize all available resources for national progress.

In this connection, development schemes would be initiated across the country and the people of all villages would enjoy its fruits without any discrimination.

He said that due to ill-conceived policies of previous rulers, the country was plunged into multifaceted crises, but now it had started its journey on road to progress and prosperity.

He said the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would provide equal facilities of health, education and infrastructure besides, resolving masses' problems especially the issues of those who were living in far-flung rural areas. The gas supply would also be ensured in all villages of his constituency soon, he added.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection MPA Chaudhary Adil ParvaizGujjar, PTI Jaranwala president Chaudhry Sanaullah Gorsi, Sardar Zulfiqar Dogar, ChaudhryAleem Gujjar, Raja Wajid Mehmood Kiyani and notables were also present on the occasion.