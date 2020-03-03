Govt striving to improve living standard of the masses:MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhary Asim Nazir said that present government was striving hard to improve the living standard of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

While inaugurating gas supply to chak no.205-RB in his constituency, he said that the government has set its priorities to utilize all available resources for national progress. In this connection, development work would be initiated across the country.He added that gas supply would be ensured in all villages of his constituency soon.

He said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will provide equal facilities of health, education and infrastructure, besides resolving masses' problems especially those living in far-flung rural areas.

Later MNA Ch Asim Nazir along with Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheerud Din and MPA Ch Ali Akhtar also lighted fire to inaugurate sui-gas supply, while area notables including former UC Chairman Ahmad Seed Tatla, Rana Naveed, Ch Shabbir Jatt, Rana Ishtiaq, etc. were also present on the occasion.