Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tourist destination: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab government was striving to make Kotli Sattian an attractive tourist destination, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday said.

During his visit to Kotli Sattian, the commissioner reviewed development projects and directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects within shortest possible time frame so that the citizens could be provided relief.

He said that the government was taking solid steps to make Kotli Sattian a new tourist spot which would also help reduce congestion in Murree.

Timely completion of development schemes was foremost priority of the Punjab government so that the living standards of the people could be raised, he added.

Kotli Sattian would be developed as an alternative to Murree which would lessen the tourist load in Murree, he said adding, the provincial government was chalking out a plan to improve the area and identify tourism sites.

There are several potential tourist sites in Kotli Sattian but need to improve the condition of the roads and greenbelts, install benches and take measures to protect forest area, he added.

The government had prepared a plan to attract the visitors and ensure facilities, he said.

The commissioner directed the authorities to renovate the tourist spots, install entry gates, benches with umbrellas, sign boards, dust bins and provide other facilities.

All the rest houses of Kotli Sattian should also be upgraded, he said adding, through tourism, the living standards of the local residents could also be uplifted and they would get opportunities to earn their livelihood in their native area.

The commissioner also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and checked medicines stocks and services being provided to patients.

He directed the authorities to equip the hospital with latest medical facilities so that the local population and the tourists could be provided best medical facilities.

The commissioner expressing satisfaction over cleanliness and other arrangements appreciated the performance of the Medical Superintendent.

Local representatives, AC Kotli Sattian, Abdur Rehman, Chief Conservator Forest Northern Zone Rawalpindi and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.