Govt Striving To Make Pakistan A Welfare State On Madina State Model: President

President Dr Arif Alvi said the government was striving to develop Pakistan as a welfare state based on the principles of the State of Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said the government was striving to develop Pakistan as a welfare state based on the principles of the State of Madina.

In his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated on Sunday worldwide to mark the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) , the president said the government was making economic and social reforms in various sectors which could bring about positive outcomes very soon.

Greeting the countrymen on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the president urged the citizens particularly the religious scholars to play their role to make Pakistan a welfare state.

The president said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a unique personality who always taught to change enmity into love and estrangement into unity.

He said within a short span of time some 1400 years ago, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had established such a welfare state which was later opted as a role model by the western states.

He said the welfare states of current era had in fact got guidance from the very welfare state established by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) but unfortunately, the Muslims could not seek such guidance so far after passage of 1400 years.

The president also prayed to Allah Almighty for the Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

