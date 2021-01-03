UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Make PWDs Self-reliant Through Skill Training: Begum Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:05 AM

Govt striving to make PWDs self-reliant through skill training: Begum Alvi

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday said the government was striving to provide skill training to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) to help them become self-reliant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday said the government was striving to provide skill training to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) to help them become self-reliant.

The skill training would not only help the disabled persons stand on their own feet by getting jobs but also remove the stigma of charity attached with them, she said during the visit to the office of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Begum Alvi said under 'Kafalat Programme', the disabled persons would start getting the monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 by the end of January.

She said across the world plenty of facilities were provided to the PWDs, but some people here unfortunately considered such children as burden. The parents felt ashamed for having children with disabilities, but neither it was their fault nor that of their kids.

She said there was a quota earmarked in government jobs for the PWDs in all the provinces, however, it was not properly implemented. The element of sympathy and charity left the disabled persons frustrated in case they got any employment opportunity, she added.

Begum Alvi emphasised upon provision of facilities for the PWDs at shopping centers, parks and other public places.

The First Lady told the KATI office-bearers that the children with disabilities were always invited to attend different programmes at the Presidency in order to remove their inferiority complexes and make them feel that they were same like other human beings.

"I am working for the poor," she said. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also working for the poor and with that objective, he had initiated the project of 'Panagahs' (shelter homes), where the underprivileged could stay and eat in hygienic conditions.

Begum Alvi said she was working for creating awareness about breast cancer. The media was also playing a critical role in this regard.

Earlier, KATI President Saleem-ul-Zaman, S M Munir, Maheen Salman and Zubair Chhaya assured their full support to the First Lady in her endeavours for the welfare of PWDs.

They appreciated the efforts of First Lady for the welfare of persons with disabilities, saying that skill training would help them get jobs and start their own businesses.

The First Lady observed that the people of Karachi were generous and charitable. She appreciated the spirit of business leaders for the service of humanity.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Poor Visit Kati Same Korangi January Breast Cancer Media All Government Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

18 seconds ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

59 seconds ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

1 minute ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 107 ..

1 minute ago

A COVID-infected woman gives birth to baby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.