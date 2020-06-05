Govt striving to make successful drive of Green Pakistan for betterment of Environment: Shahwani

Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that provincial government was taking practical steps for making the success of Green Pakistan campaign in order to better control the effects of environmental pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that provincial government was taking practical steps for making the success of Green Pakistan campaign in order to better control the effects of environmental pollution.

He said these views in his message in connection to World Environment Day, saying that Environment Day was being celebrated throughout the world to increase awareness about the importance of Environment. "Environmental pollution is such a silent killer and seven million people are losing their lives in every year due to diseases including breath, heart, cancer, eyesight and other serious ailments," he said saying that while the bitter reality was that more people in the world were being affected by the environment.

He said according to reports, around 10 million people worldwide died per year and the global temperature was constantly rising due to environmental pollution, which was also causing changes in the climate.

Water systems and agriculture are also at high risk due to the effects of glaciers and Melting glaciers are also feared to submerge land locks near the oceans, he said adding that the recent lockdown caused by the Coronavirus has also had a positive impact on the environment.

The Liaquat Shahwani mentioned that as according to a study, the recent lockdown has resulted in a dramatic reduction of 50% carbon monoxide and 5-10% carbon dioxide, while the ozone layer is also surprisingly towards repairing.

He regretted that these positive effects on the environment were not long-lasting saying that the world needed to tackle the economic effects of the coronavirus on issues that affect the environment and would find solutions which could help people to cope with hunger and the environment so that people do not die from starvation and environment.

"In this regard, the world should promote the use of renewable energy instead of biofuels", he said adding that general trend of private vehicles should be discouraged and the use of public transport to be improved for the betterment of environmental.

He stated the provincial government was striving to make the success of the Green Pakistan campaign to reduce pollution for maintaining a better environment in the area, urging every citizen that they should play their responsible role to make successful the drive of Green Pakistan.