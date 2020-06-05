UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Make Successful Drive Of Green Pakistan For Betterment Of Environment: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:39 PM

Govt striving to make successful drive of Green Pakistan for betterment of Environment: Shahwani

Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that provincial government was taking practical steps for making the success of Green Pakistan campaign in order to better control the effects of environmental pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that provincial government was taking practical steps for making the success of Green Pakistan campaign in order to better control the effects of environmental pollution.

He said these views in his message in connection to World Environment Day, saying that Environment Day was being celebrated throughout the world to increase awareness about the importance of Environment. "Environmental pollution is such a silent killer and seven million people are losing their lives in every year due to diseases including breath, heart, cancer, eyesight and other serious ailments," he said saying that while the bitter reality was that more people in the world were being affected by the environment.

He said according to reports, around 10 million people worldwide died per year and the global temperature was constantly rising due to environmental pollution, which was also causing changes in the climate.

Water systems and agriculture are also at high risk due to the effects of glaciers and Melting glaciers are also feared to submerge land locks near the oceans, he said adding that the recent lockdown caused by the Coronavirus has also had a positive impact on the environment.

The Liaquat Shahwani mentioned that as according to a study, the recent lockdown has resulted in a dramatic reduction of 50% carbon monoxide and 5-10% carbon dioxide, while the ozone layer is also surprisingly towards repairing.

He regretted that these positive effects on the environment were not long-lasting saying that the world needed to tackle the economic effects of the coronavirus on issues that affect the environment and would find solutions which could help people to cope with hunger and the environment so that people do not die from starvation and environment.

"In this regard, the world should promote the use of renewable energy instead of biofuels", he said adding that general trend of private vehicles should be discouraged and the use of public transport to be improved for the betterment of environmental.

He stated the provincial government was striving to make the success of the Green Pakistan campaign to reduce pollution for maintaining a better environment in the area, urging every citizen that they should play their responsible role to make successful the drive of Green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Agriculture Vehicles Died Cancer From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

20 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

25 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Trump Says Does Not Know if US Will Get Along With ..

2 minutes ago

PIA special plane airlifts 272 Pakistani students ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's Bombardier to cut 2,500 jobs

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.