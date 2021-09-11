(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to give practical meaning to the dream of the founder of nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man principled, justice-loving and courageous thinker. Establishing a peaceful society based on tolerance and patience was the dream of Quaid-i-Azam, he maintained.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state where there were equal opportunities for all besides social and economic justice, he said.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged the nation to adopt the golden principles of unity, faith anddiscipline to prosper, he added.