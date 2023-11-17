Open Menu

Govt Striving To Modernise Fisheries In Gwadar As Professional Training Underway: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Govt striving to modernise fisheries in Gwadar as professional training underway: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the modernisation of fisheries in Gwadar was government's priority as they were being trained to improve their working at par with international standards by utilising the modern machinery and boats equipped with engines and navigation systems.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Gwadar Shipping and Clearing Agents Association, said the government would fully exploit the export potential of fisheries in Gwadar.

The delegation, including President of the Association Abdur Raheem Zafar, Secretary General Hameed Baloch, and Faisal Dashti requested the prime minister to initially allow the import of a certain chunk of government's cargos through the Gwadar Port before making it fully operational. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive report in this regard.

Calling Gwadar a future hub of sea trade, the prime minister said the government was taking measures to establish industries at the Port besides building communications infrastructure to link the industrial areas.

He said the provision of employment opportunities and facilities of international standards to the people of Gwadar was inevitable for the progress of the Port.

The delegation members informed the prime minister about the challenges faced by shipping clearing agents and fisheries. The prime minister assured them that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation also appreciated the measures taken by the government for the provision of employment and professional training to the fishermen besides addressing the overall problems of the Gwadar city.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Gwadar Progress Hub Government Employment

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

16 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

16 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

16 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan