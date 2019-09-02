Govt striving to promote agriculture sector to alleviate poverty: Jahangir Tareen

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to promote agriculture sector to alleviate poverty and all the departments concerned would have to come forward to play more active role to achieve the targets set by the government said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was striving to promote agriculture sector to alleviate poverty and all the departments concerned would have to come forward to play more active role to achieve the targets set by the government said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Addressing participants of a programme organized by Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department to distribute poultry units he said, without bringing agriculture revolution in the country, the dream of economic prosperity could not be achieved.

He said, agriculture was an important sector of Pakistan's economy and the government was focusing on development of the sector. The government had announced a comprehensive programme for the uplift of the agriculture sector, he added.

Jahangir Tareen regretted that the agriculture sector was totally neglected in the past and added the agriculture yield could not be enhanced without spending sufficient resources on it.

He said, the programme was focusing on enhancing per yield of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oil seeds.

He said the living standards of the farmers would be improved with better production of the crops. This program was especially for the poor and small farmers, he added.

Regarding livestock, Tareen said initiatives in this sector included save the calf and fattening of cattle program to enhance meat production and their export.

He said that desi chickens were being provided to the poor population of rural areas on subsidized rates as part of efforts to alleviate poverty.

As regards fisheries, he said that shrimp and cage farming would be promoted and supported.

Jahangir Tareen said the government was also focusing to expand the agriculture markets so that the farmers could get better return of their yield.

Federal Minister for food Security and Research Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said that a four-year programme was prepared on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This programme envisages thirteen projects in the areas of farming, fisheries and livestock.

Minister of Punjab for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said in order to curb poverty, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (PL&DD), in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was distributing poultry units (1 cockerel and 5 hens) among low or no income individuals.

With PL&DD planning to further extend the scope of the welfare project, a ray of hope had risen among people belonging to the downtrodden sections of the society.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Nabeel Ahmed Awan said, the department was trying to meet the target set by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the department was putting its all-out efforts into the initiative.

"We were distributing the units as per the directions of the government and I am sure that the project would help the poor," he added.

"Livestock had a 59 per cent share in the production of agriculture and such initiatives in the sector will directly benefit the people," he said.