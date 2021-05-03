UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Promote Independent, Responsible Media: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the government of Pakistan was striving to promote independent and responsible journalism.

In a tweet marking World Press Freedom Day, the minister said that this year the government would bring new projects for journalists especially young journalists and introducing latest media technologies was also on the agenda.

Fawad Hussain paid tributes to those journalists who sacrificed their lives while performing their professional duties. He said that telling the truth was the most difficult task in history and journalists around the world have done their part to speak the truth.

He said that journalists from Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine and other areas go through daily hardships to write the truth.

