UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Promote Industrial Sector, Make It Competitive In Region: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:43 PM

Govt striving to promote industrial sector, make it competitive in region: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with the objective to achieve enhanced economic activities and creation of job opportunities, the present government was striving to promote the industrial sector and make it competitive in the region through various incentives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with the objective to achieve enhanced economic activities and creation of job opportunities, the present government was striving to promote the industrial sector and make it competitive in the region through various incentives.

"As the electricity tariff in Pakistan were 25% higher than India and Bangladesh, the government came up with a package for the industrial sector so as to make it competitive," he said in a brief chat here with media-persons.

The prime minister said under the electricity relief package for the industries, peak hour billing had been done away with, besides 50% relief in bills on the use of additional electricity.

Highlighting the importance of industrialization, he said it was the industrial sector, which would help achieve wealth creation, enhance job opportunities and rid the country of heavy debts.

"The country cannot move forward through the export of thread or mangoes alone," the prime minister remarked. The present government was focusing on the promotion of industrial sector, which was not taken care of after 1960s by any regime, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Bangladesh Electricity Job Government

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

3 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

3 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

6 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.