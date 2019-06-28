UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Promote Islamic Traits Of Interfaith Harmony, Peaceful Coexistence: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:08 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence were the basic traits of the Islamic society and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to promote these values in the society

Addressing a seminar on "Pakistan Towards Peaceful Coexistence" here she said terrorists had no link with islam having no right to forcefully impose their ideology on others. Islam is religion of peace which believes in peaceful coexistence of all irrespective of creed and caste, she remarked. She said that western media through a wrong perception linked terrorism with Islam which was incorrect.

