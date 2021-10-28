UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving To Promote Peace In Province: Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 28th October 2021

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that religious harmony and societal tolerance were essential for peace while the government was striving to promote love and peace in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that religious harmony and societal tolerance were essential for peace while the government was striving to promote love and peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the interfaith harmony conference here at a local hotel. Eminent scholars and political and religious personalities attended the huddle.

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said every person has to play its role along with the government to promote peace in society, adding that the government's numerous measures and legislation, for protecting the rights of religious minorities, have achieved far-reaching results.

He said that Pakistan has always conveyed the message of harmony, love and unity to the world as the beloved homeland has an ideal identity in terms of interfaith harmony.

The minister emphasized that religious minorities have conveyed the message of respect for humanity and peace to the world community.

Other speakers also expressed their views and appreciated steps taken by the government for promoting religious harmony at the grassroots.

