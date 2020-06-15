UrduPoint.com
'Govt Striving To Protect Nation From Coronavirus' : Nauman Wazir

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to protect nation from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Monday said the government was taking all possible steps to protect nation from coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel,he said Imran Khan's government was working on a financial package for various sectors to deal with the fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like rest of the world, the economy of Pakistan was also affected due to COVID-19 , he said, adding, this budget has come at a very difficult time, however the incumbent government has taken effective measures aimed to give maximum relief to masses.

The SOPs, issued with the mutual consensus of health experts, must be followed strictly in order to create balance between economic activities and controlling spread of this pandemic, he urged.

If people will not follow the SOPs then it will force the government to take strict action against violators , he mentioned.

People should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19 in the country, he said, adding, masses should strictly follow precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

