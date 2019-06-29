UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Provide Best Health Care Facilities: Dr. Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Govt striving to provide best health care facilities: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a meeting of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education was held in which different health matters were discussed.

The meeting reviewed the construction of King Edward Medical University campus at Muridke, administrative functions of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, redressal of complaints coming on Pakistan Citizen Portal and progress on ongoing development projects in different government hospitals of Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Muzaffar Sial, Additional Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid further directed that complaints regarding health care facilities in government hospitals received on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be redressed promptly.

She said that ongoing development projects undertaken in different government hospitals of Punjab should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

The minister also directed to introduce modern reforms in health sector. Provision of the best health care facilities to the patients arriving in government hospitals should also be ensured.

She further said that considerable increase in the budget of Punjab Health Department was highly appreciating and welcoming.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that common man had been provided considerable relief through "Health Insaf Card".

She said, "We are striving hard to ensure provision of international level health facilities in government hospitals of Punjab so as to provide comfort and due facilitation to patients." Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also directed that wastages should be disposed of in all government hospitals strictly according to waste management rules.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Budget Man Progress Muridke Salman Shahid All Government Best Blood Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approa ..

8 minutes ago

Trump, Merkel Discuss Support for Economic Reform ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secret ..

9 minutes ago

Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armen ..

9 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Injured in Explosions in Afghan ..

9 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.