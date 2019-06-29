Govt striving to provide best health care facilities: Dr. Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a meeting of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education was held in which different health matters were discussed.

The meeting reviewed the construction of King Edward Medical University campus at Muridke, administrative functions of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, redressal of complaints coming on Pakistan Citizen Portal and progress on ongoing development projects in different government hospitals of Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Muzaffar Sial, Additional Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid further directed that complaints regarding health care facilities in government hospitals received on Pakistan Citizen Portal should be redressed promptly.

She said that ongoing development projects undertaken in different government hospitals of Punjab should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

The minister also directed to introduce modern reforms in health sector. Provision of the best health care facilities to the patients arriving in government hospitals should also be ensured.

She further said that considerable increase in the budget of Punjab Health Department was highly appreciating and welcoming.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that common man had been provided considerable relief through "Health Insaf Card".

She said, "We are striving hard to ensure provision of international level health facilities in government hospitals of Punjab so as to provide comfort and due facilitation to patients." Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also directed that wastages should be disposed of in all government hospitals strictly according to waste management rules.