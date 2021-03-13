Govt. striving to provide best health facilities to masses: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government was striving to provide best health facilities to the masses.

He said while speaking during his visit to the three Allied Hospitals in Rawalpindi and the Medical Social Service Unit of TB Hospital.

The minister said that social welfare department was providing shelter to the patients at the Allied Hospitals in the city and also providing quality food to them.

He said that best treatment facilities should be provided to the patients and directed the concerned to keep record updated on daily basis.

He said that implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent coronavirus should be ensured and masks must be used to prevent the virus.

"All precautions should be taken to prevent this contagious disease." he added.

Director Social Welfare Nabila, Deputy Secretary PTI North Punjab Samira Raza, MS HFH Dr. Shazia Zeb, MS TB Hospital Dr. Ayesha, MSBBH Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Khokhar besides paramedical staff and other officers were present on the occasion.

The minister visited various wards and interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to them.