UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Striving To Provide Best Health Facilities To Masses: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Govt. striving to provide best health facilities to masses: Minister

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government was striving to provide best health facilities to the masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said the government was striving to provide best health facilities to the masses.

He said while speaking during his visit to the three Allied Hospitals in Rawalpindi and the Medical Social Service Unit of TB Hospital.

The minister said that social welfare department was providing shelter to the patients at the Allied Hospitals in the city and also providing quality food to them.

He said that best treatment facilities should be provided to the patients and directed the concerned to keep record updated on daily basis.

He said that implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent coronavirus should be ensured and masks must be used to prevent the virus.

"All precautions should be taken to prevent this contagious disease." he added.

Director Social Welfare Nabila, Deputy Secretary PTI North Punjab Samira Raza, MS HFH Dr. Shazia Zeb, MS TB Hospital Dr. Ayesha, MSBBH Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Khokhar besides paramedical staff and other officers were present on the occasion.

The minister visited various wards and interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Visit Rawalpindi All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Olympic Association Executive Committee m ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology explo ..

21 minutes ago

Two Young Men Detained in France Over Plotting Ter ..

15 minutes ago

Contract employees be regularized in next cabinet ..

15 minutes ago

Couple expelled by university after public proposa ..

15 minutes ago

Rs 100 million to be distributed per week to land ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.