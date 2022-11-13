'Govt striving to provide best residential facilities to journalists'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Ch Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon said on Sunday the Punjab government was striving hard to provide best living facilities to journalists.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of electronic media club of the city.

He said that journalist colony would be built on 100 acres of land and plots would be given to journalists on easy installments. He said that housing colony was a longstanding demand of local journalists for which the government was taking steps.

He said that every journalist, cameraman, photographer and media worker of Sargodha would get his own roof very soon. He said that land would soon be identified for journalist colony and the construction work would be startedas early as possible.

MPA Shamim Aftab was also present on the occasion.