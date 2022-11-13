UrduPoint.com

'Govt Striving To Provide Best Residential Facilities To Journalists'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

'Govt striving to provide best residential facilities to journalists'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Ch Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon said on Sunday the Punjab government was striving hard to provide best living facilities to journalists.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of electronic media club of the city.

He said that journalist colony would be built on 100 acres of land and plots would be given to journalists on easy installments. He said that housing colony was a longstanding demand of local journalists for which the government was taking steps.

He said that every journalist, cameraman, photographer and media worker of Sargodha would get his own roof very soon. He said that land would soon be identified for journalist colony and the construction work would be startedas early as possible.

MPA Shamim Aftab was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sargodha Sunday Media Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138-run tar ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan set 138-run target for England

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

15 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.