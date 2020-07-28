UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Provide Clean Drinking Water To Masses: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:29 PM

Govt striving to provide clean drinking water to masses: Minister

Provision of clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and PTI govt under the leadership of Premier Imran Khan is committed to deliver this right to masses

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Provision of clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and PTI govt under the leadership of Premier Imran Khan is committed to deliver this right to masses . Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while inaugurating the first of Water Filtration Plants in village Jasian and F Block in Attock.

On the occassion Ch. Saleem Ahmad, Rana Liaqat Ali Khan, Rana Shoukat Ali, Sqn Leader ( R) Haji Mushtaq Meer sahib, Dr. Javed , Dr. Khurram , Malik Aqleem, Umair Ahmad, Malik Ijaz of Saiden, Amir Attique, Haji Shahid Iqbal Awan, Malik Waqar and others Malik Amin said that As many as 45 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of hygienically clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than 60 million rupees which will certainly control water born diseases. . He said that these water filtration plants will be installed in Attock , Hasanabdal and different villages of tehsil Hazro which include Waisa , Chechian , Khaqwani , Bolianwal , Golra , Haji Shah , Haroon , Malik Mala , Yaseen , Kalu Kalan , Formali , Jalalia , Hameed , Kamalpur Musa , Nartopa , Mararia and Ghorghushti .

Malik Amin said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has been inaugurated in Hazro which will provide a chance to hundred of low paid people to have their own houses . He said that directives have been issued to the concerned authorities to provide job opportunities to the locals in Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project , PAC Kamra and POF Sanjwal while under a special initiative gas facility will be provided to more than 35;villages of NA 56 (Tehsil Jand and Pindigheb) situated with in 5 km radius of the gas exploring companies working there.

He said that this govt is providing basic facilities to the people with out considering their political affiliations .

He said , this govt believes in taking practical steps for the development of the area and prosperity of the people and never believed in lip service and hollow slogans .

