Govt striving to provide conducive environment to investors: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):The government was trying to provide a conducive environment and all possible facilities to investors, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Thursday.

This he said during a meeting with a delegation of Careem Pakistan which called on him here.

The delegation briefed the Information Minister on the working of Careem Service in Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said that international and national travel services could be an effective tool in promoting Pakistan's culture and tourism.

He said the government was committed to promoting investment in the country and projectinga positive image of country in the world.