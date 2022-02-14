UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving To Provide Facilities To People At Their Doorsteps: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said the provincial government striving to provide facilities to people at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Monday said the provincial government striving to provide facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Talking to a delegation of Pashtun Bagh Action Committee and regional dignitaries led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Dawood Kharal which called on him, here.

The Governor said concrete steps would be taken to address issues related to education, health, clean drinking water, sanitation, electricity and gas in the suburbs adding that these issues could also be taken up with all the officers concerned for resolving them.

"We are striving to provide all the basic amenities to the people at their doorstep," he said. Governor Balochistan appreciated the services of social workers and volunteers and said that they should play their full role for the protection of rights of poor people.

