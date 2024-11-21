Open Menu

Govt Striving To Provide Facilities To People In Balochistan: Khetran

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Govt striving to provide facilities to people in Balochistan: Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister Sardar Khetran on Thursday said that Balochistan government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is striving to provide facilities to public and long-term development of the province.

He said that establishing law and order in the province, providing relief to the people, promoting employment, better social services and long-term development of productive sectors for economic stability are the priorities of the provincial government.

The minister said that for this purpose, it is planned to complete the reform and development initiatives already underway in the province at the earliest opportunity and "Awami Agenda" containing multi-faceted initiatives was successfully launched under which practical steps are being taken in various sectors.

He said that the people are benefiting from the positive effects, the purpose of which is to ensure the social security of the citizens, to pave the way for financial self-sufficiency of the province by promoting industrial and commercial activities and tourism.

He said that to ensure the productive and wise use of available resources through better fund management so that a prosperous, developed and it is possible to establish a society with authority.

