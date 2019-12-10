UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Provide Less Expensive Electricity To Consumers: Omer Ayub

Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Federal Minster for Energy Omer Ayub Khan on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government was trying hard to provide less expensive electricity to the consumers by further improving the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minster for Energy Omer Ayub Khan on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government was trying hard to provide less expensive electricity to the consumers by further improving the system.

He said the government will be producing 70 to 80 percent electricity by 2030 with their own resources which would contribute to overall development of the country.

On calling attention notice, Member National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar said that the government was charging the fuel surcharge in electricity bill from the people of Malakand region despite the generation of electricity through their four power houses.

He said the people of Malakand had the right on their own resources under the provisions of the Constitution, so why they should paid fuel surcharge when they were producing their own electricity.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) province also failed to provide royalty from three years to Malakand.

The minister, responding to calling attention notice, said that the government ensured equitable distribution of resources to all the electricity consumers. The only way to reduce electricity tariff was to reduce the line losses, he added.

He said recovery in Malakand and Sawat was excellent and those areas were free of load-shedding.

He said 7 to 8 thousand megawatt electricity was produced from the hydro resources in summer season, which ended up in October however in winter season the same went down by 400 Megawatt.

The minister further said the government was paying Rs. 54 billion subsidy to the 75 percent domestic users who consumed 300 Units per month.

He said in case Junai Akbar's argument was accepted, the next day every memberof the House would demand a tariff of his choice adding it could not be entertained.

