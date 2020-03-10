UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Provide Maximum Relief To People: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Govt striving to provide maximum relief to people: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government was striving to provide maximum relief to masses and they would get fruit of reduction in oil prices at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware about the problems of common man.

He said the government had inherited fragile economy but it was working to stabilize it, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had artificially controlled Dollar prices during its last tenure which was the main cause of inflation in the country.

The most senior leadership of PML-N was in abroad these days and they were enjoying their lavish living style there without caring about their workers, he added.

Shibli Faraz said leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif should return to the country and lead the opposition but he had adopted self exile.

Replying to a question about Corona Virus, he said the government had taken solid steps for controlling it, adding everyone should avoid to shake hand with each other as a precautionary measure against the disease.

The government and private sectors should make sure to provide sensitizers facility at all public places like airports, railways stations, stadiums, offices and other places for stopping the spread of corona virus, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Oil Man Lead All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

6 minutes ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

6 minutes ago

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After E ..

10 minutes ago

European Stock Markets End Tuesday With Moderate L ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Bans All Mass Events in Capital Until ..

10 minutes ago

US Continues Preparing for Defender Europe 20 Desp ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.