Govt striving to provide maximum relief to people: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government was striving to provide maximum relief to masses and they would get fruit of reduction in oil prices at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware about the problems of common man.

He said the government had inherited fragile economy but it was working to stabilize it, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had artificially controlled Dollar prices during its last tenure which was the main cause of inflation in the country.

The most senior leadership of PML-N was in abroad these days and they were enjoying their lavish living style there without caring about their workers, he added.

Shibli Faraz said leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif should return to the country and lead the opposition but he had adopted self exile.

Replying to a question about Corona Virus, he said the government had taken solid steps for controlling it, adding everyone should avoid to shake hand with each other as a precautionary measure against the disease.

The government and private sectors should make sure to provide sensitizers facility at all public places like airports, railways stations, stadiums, offices and other places for stopping the spread of corona virus, he said.