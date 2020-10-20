Govt striving to provide modern travelling facilities: Minister

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi said on Tuesday the PTI government was striving to provide state of the art travelling facilities to the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi said on Tuesday the PTI government was striving to provide state of the art travelling facilities to the masses.

In a statement, he said the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project did not belong to any political party as it was the project, completed with public money, belonged to the province.

The minister said the PTI government was following the policy of completing projects started with public money. The OLMT had been completed to facilitate the citizens, he maintained.

The incumbent government was carrying through the incomplete projects of the past tenure, he said, adding the Punjab government has fixed Rs 40 per passenger one-side fare of OLMT and a notification has also been issued in this regard.