Govt striving to provide pollution-free environment: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan has said the government was striving to provide a pollution-free environment to people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan has said the government was striving to provide a pollution-free environment to people.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the only government which launched various initiatives for a neat and clean environment in the province. The past governments ignored the issue of environmental pollution, he regretted. Air quality index should be monitored throughout the year, he said adding that the kilns using lead batteries should be demolished as its particles get mixed in environment and cause cancer like diseases.

He directed the officers concerned to launch an aggressive crackdown on vehicles emitting smoke. The Punjab government will not close all kilns, but those located in red zones where the air quality index was not good.

The government would create awareness about hazards of pollution. Similarly, strict action would be initiated against sellers of substandard petrol and diesel.

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on the occasion that emergency steps were being taken to make Multan smog-free region. Multan's air quality index is 142, he added. Kilns in Multan and Khanewal would remain closed, he added. He said that 69 cases were registered on kiln owners.

Similarly, 182 vehicles confiscated and 2,118 were fined over Rs 0.7 million. Cases were also registered for burning of trash, remains of crops, plastic and tyres.

On this occasion, DG Environment Tanvir Warraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, SSP Operations Kashif Aslam were also present.