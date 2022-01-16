Govt striving to provide relief common man in country: Asad Umar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government was taking practical measures to provide relief common man along with development of economy in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of local industrialists led by Chairman Pakistan Shipbreakers Association (PSA)'s Rafiz Salam called on him during visiting of Gadani, the World's third largest ship breaking yard.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Shipbreakers Association Rafiq Salam, Vice Chairman Abdul Ghani Memon, in a briefing told the Federal Minister that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry was a major source of employment where 25,000 workers directly and more than 200,000 people indirectly attached with this industry.

The Chairman of PSA said that they could play their role in providing cheap and quality raw materials for the construction of affordable housing saying that Gadani Shipbreaking Yard has a capacity of 3 million tons of scrap per annum.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Shipbreakers Association, Asad Umar said that we were aware the problems facing by the local industries and we assured that in consultation with the Federal Minister of Commerce on these issues, we would formulate a policy to keep the prices of customs tax tariffs stable and ensure employment of the common man.

The Shipbreakers Association also gave proposal for setting up a special economic zone in Gadani for attaching the Steel Iron City and other allied industries.

Welcoming the proposal for setting up of Special Economic Zones in Gadani, he said that like other parts of the country, special economic zones should be set up for promotion of economic of the country.

He said that he would personally talk to the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the economic development of Balochistan and providing new employment opportunities.

Asad Umar said that the manifesto of the housing scheme for the common man which was presented in the election by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is now being implemented.

He said he would talk to the Prime Minister to give a package to Gadani's workers in the style of Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

Federal Minister Asad Umar also inspected Hubco and Baiko by speedboat and other areas during the visit.