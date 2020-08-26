UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Striving To Provide Succour To Weak, Poor Segments Of Society: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Govt. striving to provide succour to weak, poor segments of society: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that it was their foremost duty and top priority to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society to meet their basic requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that it was their foremost duty and top priority to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society to meet their basic requirements.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over the government's system of providing subsidy on basic commodities of life to the weaker and low-income groups more effective, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, secretary finance, chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other senior officials.

The meeting considered various proposals for further improvement in the government's system for provision of subsidized basic commodities to the poor and low-income groups of the society.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on social protection, secretary finance and Utility Stores corporation to give final shape to the proposals regarding provision of targeted subsidy on the basic daily-use items for the poor and low-income group.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said that government was striving to ensure this system functioned more effectively, transparently and well-targeted.

It was also being ensured that amount from the government's exchequer should be spent judiciously, he added.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, the deficiencies in the system to provide subsidies were completely neglected due to which undeserving segments in the society alsotook undue advantage from it.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Poor Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

6 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

21 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

21 minutes ago

Jhagra inaugurates Facilitation Center for pension ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.