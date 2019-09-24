Govt striving to put national economy on right track: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership the government would put it in the right direction.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues," he said.

He said PM Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation particularly as youth would have to run the state affairs, however former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, he added.