UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Put National Economy On Right Track: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Govt striving to put national economy on right track: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership the government would put it in the right direction.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues," he said.

He said PM Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation particularly as youth would have to run the state affairs, however former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

12 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

7 minutes ago

Vyshinsky to Host Program About Ukraine on Russian ..

7 minutes ago

Third int'l moot on childhood to be held at AIOU t ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

23 minutes ago

Bangladesh head to N.Zealand for first time since ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.