Govt Striving To Put National Economy On Right Track : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Shaukat Basra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:04 PM

Govt striving to put national economy on right track : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Basra on Saturday said from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership the government would put it in the right direction.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues," he said.

He said PM Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation particularly as youth would have to run the state affairs, however, former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, he added.

