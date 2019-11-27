Govt striving to put national economy on right track: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday said from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

Talking to a private news channel she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan the government would put it in the right direction.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving towards right direction despite having numerous national issues," she said.

She said PM Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation as they would have to run the state affairs ahead, however former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, she added.