Govt striving to raise living standard of people: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said on Sunday the government was striving to raise the living standard of masses by providing basic amenities of life to them.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of development Project and price Control Committee along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh here at DC Office.

He said that officials of all the departments concerned should perform their duties diligently and take steps to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects in the district.

He said the completion of a few projects was essential for the development and improvement of Sargodha including construction of Sillanwali road at a cost of Rs 997 million, water supply scheme Rs 132 million, public park at 47 chak at Rs 50 million, extension of emergency service at Rs 650 million, Noori Gate at a cost of Rs 750 million, overhead construction 47 pull at a cost of Rs 530 million, establishment of girls degree college and others.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed said the government had set up Sahulat bazaars across the province in order to provide necessary commodities to the people at subsidized rates. He directed that food items prices be remained stable and strict legal action be taken against the profiteers.

Briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said the district administration was carrying out operations on a daily basis against those who were hoarding and overcharging while in this regard, fines of about Rs 2.4 million and 54 FIRs had been registered since September 1 and out of 1297 complaints received on Price app regarding prices, 1296 complaints had also been resolved.

Members of Provincial Assembly Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahri, officers of education department, buildings and other concerned officers were also attended the meeting.