Govt striving to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the government was striving to reduce inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation had made a global challenge in these days due to COVID-19 and the pandemic had fluctuated big economic powers of the world.

Awan said the government was taking concrete measures to control inflation and hoped that it would be reduced in days to come.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was only political party of the country which had full capabilities to address all the national issues amicably.

The country had moved on the path of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the world economic organisations were acknowledging that Pakistan's economy was showing positive indicators and every sector was improving,he added.

Awan said the government had provided maximum relief to poor people during the peak of coronavirus and the incumbent government had adopted a comprehensive strategy to combat the deadly virus, adding the world community had acknowledged the country's policies against COVID-19.