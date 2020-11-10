UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Reduce Inflation: Azam Sawati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt striving to reduce inflation: Azam Sawati

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Sawati on Monday said the present government was striving to reduce inflation in the country as it was taking effective step for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people would witness a visible reduction especially in food inflation and it was top priority of the government.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved forward the country on solid economic basis and he (PM) made new Pakistan.

He said the government was making efforts to increase revenue of the country because no country would be progressed without generating revenue.

He said the present government has no magic stick to resolve the long lasting issues with in days so changes would be come with passage of time.

He said those who ruled the country from many decades but did nothing for welfare of the people and development of the country.

