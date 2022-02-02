Govt striving to reduce line losses, prevent power theft: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was making efforts to improve the power transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides reducing the line losses and preventing power theft.

The prime minister, in a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said the government institutions were bound to facilitate the people and address their problems on priority.

The prime minister had taken the notice of complaints by the parliamentarians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the PESCO.

He said the government was ensuring the merit and transparency in the recruitment process of the institutions to achieve the desired results.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the power outages and their monitoring system, measures to curb power theft, and shortage of manpower in PESCO as well as the new recruitment process.

The meeting was told that the government had formulated a comprehensive power transmission plan to reduce line losses, which would also help overcome its shortage. Moreover, the steps to curb the power theft were also being taken on priority, it was informed.

It was also told that a transparent recruitment process was also being carried out to address the shortage of manpower. Moreover, a digital system was also being introduced to monitor the load-shedding at every feeder, which would also address the issue of unannounced power outages.

The prime minister instructed for resolution of the issues within the given timeframe by enhancing coordination between the Federal and provincial departments.

Federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Shaukat Yousufzai, and senior officers attended the meeting.