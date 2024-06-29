Govt striving to reduce price of commodities: Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is taking practical measures to reduce the prices of commodities.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Azma Bukhari at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) on Saturday, he said that the CM has taken historical measures for the relief of the common man in Punjab since day one of the government. “When we came to power, the price of flour in Punjab was Rs 2800, which has now been reduced by 50 percent. We have also reduced the price of roti from Rs 20-25 to Rs 12-14 all over Punjab” he mentioned.

The food minister clarified that there would be no compromise on food quality and prices. Strict action would be taken against flour mills for involvement in price manipulation, he asserted. Providing affordable food to the common man is Maryam Nawaz's mission, he said.

Bilal Yasin added that the district administrations across Punjab have been directed to take strict action against fake inflation and hoarding. He said, “We have a carry forward stock of 2.3 million tons of wheat, and Passco's stock is also available, so we will not let flour prices rise. The Food Department has a debt of Rs 375 billion due to wheat, which we are paying off.

For the first time in history, our debt is decreasing in May and June, and we are ensuring payments in time." He added, "wheat worth of billions of rupees is available, and we are moving towards a loan-free status. In the initial days of our government, the Food Authority discarded 600,000 liters of substandard milk and 300,000 kgs of substandard meat, he said.

He said that the entire team, including the Food Minister and Secretary, is active in the field. The Chief Minister has given special instructions for fruit checking. Teams have been activated to ensure that dangerous chemicals-laced mangoes do not reach the market, he said.

On the occasion, Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally monitoring the relief efforts for the people, adding that historical measures have been taken in the first 100 days of government. The Punjab Assembly witnessed the finest and best performance-based speech by any Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has given a clear message that Pakistan should now move forward. “We believe in work, not slogans. We have reduced chicken prices from Rs 800 to Rs 400, and similarly, we are working to make other essential food items affordable for the common man,” she pledged.