Govt striving to reduce prices of commodities: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was striving to reduce prices of commodities and provide relief to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking personal interest to reduce inflation as soon as possible and he was making all out efforts for the purpose.

He said inflation had made the global issue because big economic powers were also badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding our neighboring countries including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were facing this issue so Pakistan was not only facing inflation as alone.

The SAPM said coronavirus pandemic, recent floods, heavy rains and locust were major causes of prices increasing in the country but the government was trying to make normalize the situation in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said according to United Nations Food Organizations Agencies and Asian Development Bank reports Pakistan had faced Rs 500 to 700 billion loss just in agriculture sector during the pandemic.

Usman Dar expressed hope that the government would overcome on the issue of increasing prices in coming few weeks, adding the government had imported wheat and sugar for smoothly supply to the people.