UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Reduce Prices Of Commodities: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:29 PM

Govt striving to reduce prices of commodities: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was striving to reduce prices of commodities and provide relief to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was striving to reduce prices of commodities and provide relief to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking personal interest to reduce inflation as soon as possible and he was making all out efforts for the purpose.

He said inflation had made the global issue because big economic powers were also badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding our neighboring countries including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were facing this issue so Pakistan was not only facing inflation as alone.

The SAPM said coronavirus pandemic, recent floods, heavy rains and locust were major causes of prices increasing in the country but the government was trying to make normalize the situation in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said according to United Nations Food Organizations Agencies and Asian Development Bank reports Pakistan had faced Rs 500 to 700 billion loss just in agriculture sector during the pandemic.

Usman Dar expressed hope that the government would overcome on the issue of increasing prices in coming few weeks, adding the government had imported wheat and sugar for smoothly supply to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Bangladesh United Nations Sri Lanka Agriculture Asian Development Bank All Government Wheat Billion Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

16 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

8 minutes ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

46 minutes ago

Foreign currency deposits in UAE banks up 7.3 pct ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi setting international example for sustai ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.