Govt striving to resolve issue of BNP-M sit-in politically, offers alternate march route to Shahwani Stadium: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that provincial government is trying to resolve the issue of the Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) sit-in politically.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. Shahid Rind said that the government has shown flexibility and offered the BNP to come to Shahwani Stadium at Sariab Road Quetta,

If Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal persists in his political stubbornness, the government has more options, he said adding that action has been taken against anti-state speeches during the sit-in.

Shahid Rind said that regarding the BNP sit-in, Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti contacted parliamentary and political parties and tried to resolve the issue politically.

He said that in the BNP long march, BYC leader Dr Sabiha and other leaders made speeches against the state and the government adding that the government is seriously concerned about this. Surprisingly, a speech was made against the state on the platform of a political party. Legal action has been initiated against it, he mentioned.

He said that the provincial government has the right to respond to the insults made against the provincial government by Sardar Akhtar Mengal but the CM has instructed that no such response should be given that would derail the political process,the government is still showing tolerance.

He said that the CM formed a negotiation committee after consulting the government and opposition parties, which Sardar Akhtar Mengal declared powerless.

He said that Sardar Akhtar Mengal presented three major demands before the committee including the release of Dr Mahrang and the BYC leadership.

He said that the government has made it clear that if the courts release the BYC leadership, the government has no objection to it,

BNP was allowed to come to Shahwani Stadium instead of the Red Zone, further decisions are to be taken by BNP and Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

He said that the government is currently exercising political restraint and tolerance, Section 144 is still in force in the province, action would be taken against those who violate it.

In response to a question, Shahid Rind said that the government did not allow BNP to come to Quetta, the government would not allow Red Zone to be taken hostage.

He said that no negotiations were held with Dr Mahrang Baloch at the government level.

In response to a question, he said that the Federal government’s decision regarding Afghan refugees would be implemented, the government is watching the court decision.