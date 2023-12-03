Govt striving to resolve problems of enabled persons : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab government is striving to resolve problems of persons with special needs besides ensuring their well-being as they hold a special significance in every society.

In his message on 'International Day of the Rights of Enabled Persons' he said islam emphatically instructs to take care of enabled persons. "Those transforming their physical disability into a strength are the real heroes of society. Every person of a society should adopt an attitude of affection and care towards enabled persons," he added.

CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that there is a dire need to create awareness with regard to taking care along with imparting education and bringing up enabled persons. "The enabled persons will be made a beneficial citizen of society by encouraging them. The Punjab government is going to upgrade the centres of enabled persons soon. We are fully cognizant of their needs. Their health as well as progress is our foremost priority. We reiterate our resolve to provide maximum possible resources of the government to enabled persons," he added.