Govt Striving To Revive Virus-hit Economy : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Leader Humayun Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:58 PM

Govt striving to revive virus-hit economy : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar Monday said government would implement effective policies to revive virus-hit economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar Monday said government would implement effective policies to revive virus-hit economy.

Talking to private news channel, Leader said Pakistan along with other developing countries is confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy.

Despite of limited resources, the government has announced huge relief packages for the people of the country, he mentioned.

He however, assured his government efforts to fight the contagion together as a nation, all the resources of the country would be utilized to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

It is good to see that the present government was not only launching new packages but also reviewing its implementation as well in order to ensure the transparency, he said, adding, the government is doing its level best to provide relief to daily wagers and labors affected due to lockdown.

