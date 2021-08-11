UrduPoint.com

Govt striving to safeguard minorities' rights: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the government was striving to ensure provision of rights and all possible facilities to the minorities.

In his message on National Minorities Day, he said level-playing field was being ensured for them in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the government had taken multiple steps for welfare of minorities as islam laid great stress on respecting their rights.

"Tolerance, mutual respect and protection of human rights are fundamentals of the Islamic society," he remarked and said efforts for inter-faith harmony would be intensified to promote democratic values.

Farrukh said Islamic principles were fully embodied in the Constitution.

