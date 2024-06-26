Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Bukhari on Wednesday said that Balochistan Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was ensuring measures on war footing to protect the young generation from drug abuse.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness walk organized by Excise and Taxation Department on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day.

A large number of civil society representatives, students, business community and people from different walks of life participated in the awareness walk.

Syed Zafar Bukhari said that it was the mission of the Excise and Taxation Department to protect the people of the province from the ravages of drugs.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bakti was committed to rehabilitation of drug addicts and rooting out the menace of drug abuse, he said.

He said that the CM announced to establish separate rehabilitation and training centers for male and female drug addicts saying that to keep the young generation away from the scourge of drugs, measures for the promotion of social activities were the need of the hour.

Addressing at the rally, Director Excise and Taxation Naseerullah Mandukhail said that we as a nation hate drugs, establishing a drug-free society was the dream of the Excise and Taxation Department.

He said that providing awareness to the public about the ravages of drugs was need of the hour.