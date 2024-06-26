Open Menu

Govt Striving To Save Youth From Drugs: Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari

Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Bukhari on Wednesday said that Balochistan Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was ensuring measures on war footing to protect the young generation from drug abuse

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Zafar Bukhari on Wednesday said that Balochistan Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was ensuring measures on war footing to protect the young generation from drug abuse.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness walk organized by Excise and Taxation Department on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day.

A large number of civil society representatives, students, business community and people from different walks of life participated in the awareness walk.

Syed Zafar Bukhari said that it was the mission of the Excise and Taxation Department to protect the people of the province from the ravages of drugs.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bakti was committed to rehabilitation of drug addicts and rooting out the menace of drug abuse, he said.

He said that the CM announced to establish separate rehabilitation and training centers for male and female drug addicts saying that to keep the young generation away from the scourge of drugs, measures for the promotion of social activities were the need of the hour.

Addressing at the rally, Director Excise and Taxation Naseerullah Mandukhail said that we as a nation hate drugs, establishing a drug-free society was the dream of the Excise and Taxation Department.

He said that providing awareness to the public about the ravages of drugs was need of the hour.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Business Drugs Civil Society Young Male Sarfraz Ahmed From Government

Recent Stories

DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio ..

DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign

12 seconds ago
 Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, hig ..

Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..

14 seconds ago
 Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end si ..

Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in

17 seconds ago
 Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, K ..

Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away

21 seconds ago
 RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourer ..

Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..

5 minutes ago
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to ..

Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilat ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..

5 minutes ago
 PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 10

PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 10

3 seconds ago
 Girl’s body recovered from canal

Girl’s body recovered from canal

5 seconds ago
 IHC orders to remove Zartaj Gul's name from ECL

IHC orders to remove Zartaj Gul's name from ECL

34 minutes ago
 IGP distributes cash awards, certificates over pol ..

IGP distributes cash awards, certificates over police teams' performance

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan