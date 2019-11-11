UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving To Secure Youth: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar

Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:52 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammed Usman Dar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was committed to uplift youth as they are the actual asset of the country and without strengthening them the country could not progress

Talking to a private news channel he said many programs including ' Kamyab Jawan Program' were initiated to support the young people and it also linked to those effective policies of the government that would help to stabilize the national economy.

He said under the matchless leadership of Prime Minister Imran the country was moving in right direction and by passing every day it was achieving the goals besides fulfilling all the promises to the country's youth.

The special assistant said the PTI leadership would make Pakistan a welfare state on the model of "Madina State", adding, opposition's all tactics against government would be gone wasted.

He stressed all opposition parties including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were afraid of government as the masses had elected the government and have much confidence in the PM Imran Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

