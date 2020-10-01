UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving To Solve People's Land Related Problems: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Govt striving to solve people's land related problems: DC

The Punjab government is striving to solve genuine problems of masses relating to land and revenue amicably and in this connection, a revenue public service court will be held on first day of every month at Tehsil level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is striving to solve genuine problems of masses relating to land and revenue amicably and in this connection, a revenue public service court will be held on first day of every month at Tehsil level.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while addressing a revenue public service court at Tehsil Sadar here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and officials of Revenue Department were also present. He said that public service courts are imperative to redressing grievances and problems of the people. He said that these courts will be organized regularly at Tehsil level in Faisalabad in which revenue officers including Assistant Commissioner will be present to listen to the public complaints regarding land and revenue.

He said that the citizen could present their complaints relating to correction of record, entries of mutation, income certificates, issuance of domicile, issuance of Frad, registration,examination of record and other matters. The assistant commissioner as well as officers of revenue department will take necessary action on public complaint for immediate redress of the genuine problem, he added. He also disposed of 37 applications presented in his court and directed to redress the remaining petitions also within three days.The similar courts were also arranged in other Tehsils of Faisalabad district in which people filed their complaints relating to revenue department, a spokesman of local administration said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

21 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

36 minutes ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

51 minutes ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

1 hour ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

FO transfers, postings based on merit, objective c ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.