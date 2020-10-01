(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is striving to solve genuine problems of masses relating to land and revenue amicably and in this connection, a revenue public service court will be held on first day of every month at Tehsil level.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while addressing a revenue public service court at Tehsil Sadar here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and officials of Revenue Department were also present. He said that public service courts are imperative to redressing grievances and problems of the people. He said that these courts will be organized regularly at Tehsil level in Faisalabad in which revenue officers including Assistant Commissioner will be present to listen to the public complaints regarding land and revenue.

He said that the citizen could present their complaints relating to correction of record, entries of mutation, income certificates, issuance of domicile, issuance of Frad, registration,examination of record and other matters. The assistant commissioner as well as officers of revenue department will take necessary action on public complaint for immediate redress of the genuine problem, he added. He also disposed of 37 applications presented in his court and directed to redress the remaining petitions also within three days.The similar courts were also arranged in other Tehsils of Faisalabad district in which people filed their complaints relating to revenue department, a spokesman of local administration said.