Govt Striving To Steer Country Out Of Crisis : Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Govt striving to steer country out of crisis : Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the coalition government led by PML-N was striving to steer the country out of crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the coalition government led by PML-N was striving to steer the country out of crisis.

Addressing the PML-N social media (Instagram) team here, she said the PML-N was not thinking about its politics at that time it was only thinking about the country's development, adding that no other political party could take such tough decisions that the PML-N had taken ahead of the elections. She said the coalition government had to make difficult decisions due to the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Maryam Nawaz said that everyone had been listening for 75 years that the country was going through a critical period while the parties with public mandate were not allowed to run the country. She maintained that it was a challenge to accept the government when country was suffering from political and economic crisis.

The PML-N Vice President was of the view that Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan was the centre of corruption during the PTI's government, claiming that Farah Khan, who was a close friend of Bushra Bibi, acted as Imran Khan's frontwoman to carry out corrupt activities.

Maryam congratulated PML-N's instagram team specially young girls who participated and said that media debate should now be focused on public issues rather than on those spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.

She said that the country's relations with friendly countries were disturbed during PTI tenure.

Referring to the previous government's performance, the PML-N leader said that Khan failed to deliver in the last four years. The foreign exchange reserves were empty because of Khan's ineffective economic policies, she added.

