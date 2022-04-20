Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday lashing out at Imran Khan for pretending to be sympathizer of people said government was striving to steer the country out of economic crisis caused by flawed policies of previous regime.

In a statement, she said those who came into power with hollow slogans of change, left every economic sector dwindling.

Efforts were being made to purge the country of the politics of chaos, hatred, egotism and stubbornness pursued by 'arrogant' Imran Khan.