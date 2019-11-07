Govt striving to transform Pakistan into a Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Medina: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the present government was striving to transform Pakistan into a Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Medina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the present government was striving to transform Pakistan into a Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Medina.

Speaking as chief guest at the National Seerat Conference hosted by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation here, she said that the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was a beacon of light for entire humanity and following his teachings was the path to success and welfare of the humanity. She said that the holy moth of Rabiul Awwal was the month of ending hatred and spreading love and tolerance.

She paid tributes to the Radio Pakistan, which has been organizing National Seerat Conference since 1983. She said that Radio Pakistan was mother of all media in the country and hoped that other media houses would learn from this organization.