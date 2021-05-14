Govt striving to transform Pakistan into real Islamic welfare state: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday the PTI government was striving to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit to Shelter Home (Panahgah) here at General Bus Stand, he said that innovative project of Panahgah was launched to facilitate the poorest of the poor and now the scope of this project was being extended to across the country so that a welfare state could be built in accordance with the state of Madinah.

He said that government efforts had provided relief to poor and now they feel that government was fully aware of their financial and economic worries and trying to resolve their problems. He said that poor and warfarers were getting food and shelter in a respectful manner in Panagahs.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, AC Sadar/Administrator Panahgah Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Briefing on the occasion, Administrator Panahgah Umar Maqbool and said that Khatam-e-Quran arranged in Taraveeh prayers in the Panahgah in addition to providing Sehari and Iftari during the holy month of Ramzan.

Similarly, about 2000 warfarers and poor people were facilitated with quality meal in the Panahgah daily, he added.

The minister also visited various sections of Panahgah and ate meal along with people staying there.

He also appreciated the arrangements in the Panahgah to facilitate the people.

Later, the state minister also visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Sufi Barkat Ali in Dalowal at SammundriRoad and offered "Fateha". He also offered "Juma" prayer in a mosque near Sufi Barkat Ali's tomb.