Govt striving to transform youth bulge into economic force: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said the government was striving to transform the youth bulge into an economic force by extending financial and technical assistance.

The SAPM told this to All Pakistan business Forum (APBF) President Syed Maaz Mahmood during a meeting here, said a news release.

Usman Dar said the government had been investing in the youth to capitalize on this immense potential of the country.

He said the first-ever comprehensive National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) had been developed to ensure quality education, gainful employment and meaningful engagement of youth in economic activities.

Usman Dar mentioned three phases of the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) that was launched under the banner of 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to offer concessionary loans to young people for supporting their businesses.

The loans were being dispensed in transparent manner, he added.

"Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world. Currently, it has the largest population of young people ever recorded in national history. As many as 64 percent of Pakistanis are below the age of 30, and 29 per cent are aged between 15-29 years while the youth between 15-29 years make up 41.6 per cent of Pakistan's total labour force," he noted.

The SAPM said Kamyab Jawan programme was launched with an aim to hone the skills and abilities of the youth so that they could emerge as job providers and economy boosters instead of job seekers.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, on this occasion, called for promoting technical and skills development in the country, stating that only skilled youth could match the private sector's human resource requirements, besides uplifting national economy especially in post-corona economic slowdown.