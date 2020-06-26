Govt striving to upgrade industrial sector through joint ventures in priority areas: Fehmida Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali Friday said the present political set up in the country was people-centric and its socioeconomic agenda was aimed at providing maximum relief to the masses despite multiple challenges.

Talking to business community, she said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to upgrade industrial sector through joint ventures in priority areas such as; relocating labor intensive export-led industry, collaborating with small medium enterprises and enhancing vocational training capacity.

"The incumbent government is determined to establish four special economic zones in all provinces which are ignored by past governments", she said.

She urged the trade bodies to come up with a three-year roadmap for industrialization and export so that it could be presented to the Ministry of Planning Commission and Commerce Division for further action.

Fehmida Jamali said China had made progress due to long-term business strategies urging traders to focus on the same approach for the development and prosperity of the country.

She lamented that South Asian competitors including India and Bangladesh had moved ahead of Pakistan through adopting the same methodology.

However, she asked the business community to pay their due taxes as it was their national obligation and said the government was committed to uplift the living standard of the common people on the basis of revenue collection and industrialization.

"We all know that US$19 billion of the current account deficit was the biggest challenge when the incumbentgovernment came into power while the efforts of the economic team were underway in stabilization of economy," she mentioned.

She said it was high time to negotiate with social contracts to spend more on healthcare, social safety nets for the poor and linking COVID-19 bailout package for business purposes to enter the tax net as the government was striving to strengthen the country's economy in the best possible manner.